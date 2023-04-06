Home World

One of Macron's favourite restaurants in France set on fire by protesters over pension age hike 

Staff at La Rotonde in the Montparnasse area of the city were forced to put out flames on the awning of the restaurant where Macron held a victory party during his successful 2017 election bid.

Published: 06th April 2023 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

The awning of the La Rotonde restaurant burns during a demonstration Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Paris. (Photo | AP)

The awning of the La Rotonde restaurant burns during a demonstration Thursday, April 6, 2023 in Paris. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Protesters started a fire at one of French President Emmanuel Macron's favourite restaurants in Paris on Thursday during clashes with riot police at the upmarket left-bank brasserie.

Staff at La Rotonde in the Montparnasse area of the city were forced to put out flames on the awning of the restaurant where Macron held a victory party during his successful 2017 election bid.

An AFP journalist saw a group of men dressed in black fire fireworks and throw stones in the direction of the eatery.

The fire was caused by a flare thrown onto the fabric awning, with firefighters needing to extinguish it.

Ranks of riot police formed to protect the business on the 11th day of national protests and strikes against Macron's widely unpopular bid to increase the retirement age to 64 from 62.

The red velour sofas and soft lighting of La Rotonde, a Belle Epoque hang-out once frequented by Picasso, have long been a favourite of Macron and his wife Brigitte.

The former investment banker held strategy meetings there as he prepared his bid for the presidency in 2017 and has been known to eat there with his wife since winning power.

In a decision criticised as elitist by his opponents at the time, Macron used La Rotonde to host staff and political allies for a party after he topped the first round of voting in 2017.

The restaurant has been targeted before because of its association with the 45-year-old president.

In 2020, during violent anti-government protests by so-called "Yellow Vests", a suspected arson attack left its entrance damaged.

"When there are marches and so on, you hear people saying 'Death to the Rotonde, Death to Macron'," Gerard Tafanel, who owns the bistro with his brother Serge, told AFP at the time.

"It happens all the time: anonymous phone calls, people who enter in the middle of the day saying 'Death to Macron'."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Emmanuel Macron pension age hike 
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose (Photo | Sriram R, EPS)
400% rise in Covid-19 cases in India in two weeks, but testing yet to pick up
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
After a breathless run of six consecutive hikes, RBI says halt
Satyajit Ray sharing a light moment with Adoor Gopalakrishnan (Photo | The Adoor Archives)
ADOOR GOPALAKRISHNAN COLUMN | Remembering Manikda, the Ray who lit up Indian cinema
Trailer collided head-on with a coal-laden truck leading to a massive fire.
Three drivers charred to death after trailer-truck head-on collision in Jharsuguda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp