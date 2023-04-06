Home World

Pakistan soldier, 8 terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province 

Weapons and ammunition were seized from the slain terrorists, who have remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens, ISPR statement.

Published: 06th April 2023 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani soldiers stand guard while stranded people walk towards the Afghan side at a border crossing point, in Chaman, Pakistan

Pakistani soldiers. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PESHAWAR: A Pakistani soldier was killed and eight terrorists were eliminated during an overnight raid at a militant hideout in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military has said.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday, an intense exchange of fire took place between the security personnel and terrorists during the intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Shinwarsak area of South Waziristan district, which also left one soldier dead, the Dawn newspaper reported on Thursday.

"Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location and eight terrorists, including terrorist commander Jan Muhammad alias Chargh, were sent to hell," the statement said.

Weapons and ammunition were seized from the slain terrorists, who have remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens, it said.

"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the statement added.

The military has not yet identified the militant group to which the slain terrorists belonged. Pakistan's government has stepped up its offensive against militants following a spike in terror attacks.

According to the Express Tribune newspaper, at least 1,960 operations have been conducted in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, out of which 1,516 were area-domination operations, 301 were intelligence-based operations, and 143 were area-sanitisation operations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
terrorists Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Inter-Services Public Relations
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose (Photo | Sriram R, EPS)
400% rise in Covid-19 cases in India in two weeks, but testing yet to pick up
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
After a breathless run of six consecutive hikes, RBI says halt
Satyajit Ray sharing a light moment with Adoor Gopalakrishnan (Photo | The Adoor Archives)
ADOOR GOPALAKRISHNAN COLUMN | Remembering Manikda, the Ray who lit up Indian cinema
Trailer collided head-on with a coal-laden truck leading to a massive fire.
Three drivers charred to death after trailer-truck head-on collision in Jharsuguda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp