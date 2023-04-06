Home World

Rockets fired from Gaza raise tension as Passover begins

The barrage came after another tense night at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where Israeli police clashed with Muslim worshippers attempting to stay overnight.

Published: 06th April 2023 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Israeli police

Israeli police deploy in the Old City of Jerusalem, hours after police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo |AP)

By Associated Press

JERUSALEM: Palestinian militants fired a barrage of rockets early Thursday, setting off air raid sirens in southern Israel, as violence erupted for the second day in a row during a sensitive period of overlapping holidays.

The barrage came after another tense night at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site, the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where Israeli police clashed with Muslim worshippers attempting to stay overnight, in defiance of long-standing compromises about the management of the compound. The Israeli military said seven rockets launched from the Gaza Strip all exploded in midair. No group claimed responsibility for the barrage.

Unrest in the region was less intense than the previous days, but the rocket fire raised fears of a wider conflagration as Jews began the week-long Passover holiday, hundreds of Christians in the Old City gathered for Holy Thursday at the Holy Sepulcher to mark the Last Supper, and Muslims marked the Ramadan holy month.

Israeli police arrest a Palestinian woman at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound following a raid at the site in the Old City of Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo |AP)

Al-Aqsa is the third-holiest site in Islam and stands on a hilltop known to Jews as the Temple Mount, which is the holiest site in Judaism. Conflicting claims over it have spilt into violence before, including a bloody 11-day war two years ago between Israel and Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza.

Since Ramadan began on March 22, scores of Muslim worshippers have repeatedly tried to stay overnight in the mosque, a practice that is typically permitted only during the last 10 days of the monthlong holiday. Israeli police have entered nightly to evict the worshippers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palestinian militants Gaza
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose (Photo | Sriram R, EPS)
400% rise in Covid-19 cases in India in two weeks, but testing yet to pick up
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
After a breathless run of six consecutive hikes, RBI says halt
Satyajit Ray sharing a light moment with Adoor Gopalakrishnan (Photo | The Adoor Archives)
ADOOR GOPALAKRISHNAN COLUMN | Remembering Manikda, the Ray who lit up Indian cinema
Trailer collided head-on with a coal-laden truck leading to a massive fire.
Three drivers charred to death after trailer-truck head-on collision in Jharsuguda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp