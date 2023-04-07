Helicopter parts found as Japan hunts for missing troops

By AFP

TOKYO: Rescuers in Japan have found more parts of a military helicopter a day after it disappeared from radar with 10 people on board, the coastguard said Friday.

Two pilots, two mechanics and six crew members were on board the UH-60JA when it went missing shortly before 4:00 pm local time (0700 GMT) on Thursday as it flew above waters off Miyako island in southern Okinawa.

Coastguard rescuers have discovered several pieces of debris that appear to be from the helicopter, including a door, a snapped blade and a yellow life raft that was still packed inside a bag.

Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada appeared to hold back tears as he promised Friday to continue the search.

"We conducted search and rescue operations in the area throughout the night, but we have yet to find General (Yuichi) Sakamoto of the Ground Self Defence Force 8th division as well as the nine other individuals," he said, his voice quavering.

"We will make every effort to find the 10 people who are missing," he said.

There was no indication yet of what caused the apparent accident, which occurred as the aircraft was on a reconnaissance mission in the area.

Japan's military, which is limited to ostensibly defensive activity by the country's post-war constitution, has seen occasional accidents.

In January 2022, a Japanese fighter jet crashed in waters off central Ishikawa region, killing two pilots on board.

And in 2019, an F-35A stealth jet crashed into the sea, after taking off from northeastern Japan on a training mission. The accident sparked a scramble to recover the pilot and secrets on board.

Japan's defence ministry subsequently said the pilot, who died in the crash, appeared to have suffered spatial disorientation.

