Home World

Helicopter parts found as Japan hunts for missing troops

Two pilots, two mechanics and six crew members were on board the UH-60JA when it went missing shortly before 4:00 pm local time (0700 GMT) on Thursday.

Published: 07th April 2023 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Search and rescue operation continued Friday and officials said they found a door and other fragments believed to be of the Japanese army helicopter.

Search and rescue operation continued Friday and officials said they found a door and other fragments believed to be of the Japanese army helicopter. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: Rescuers in Japan have found more parts of a military helicopter a day after it disappeared from radar with 10 people on board, the coastguard said Friday.

Two pilots, two mechanics and six crew members were on board the UH-60JA when it went missing shortly before 4:00 pm local time (0700 GMT) on Thursday as it flew above waters off Miyako island in southern Okinawa.

Coastguard rescuers have discovered several pieces of debris that appear to be from the helicopter, including a door, a snapped blade and a yellow life raft that was still packed inside a bag.

Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada appeared to hold back tears as he promised Friday to continue the search.

"We conducted search and rescue operations in the area throughout the night, but we have yet to find General (Yuichi) Sakamoto of the Ground Self Defence Force 8th division as well as the nine other individuals," he said, his voice quavering.

"We will make every effort to find the 10 people who are missing," he said.

There was no indication yet of what caused the apparent accident, which occurred as the aircraft was on a reconnaissance mission in the area.

Japan's military, which is limited to ostensibly defensive activity by the country's post-war constitution, has seen occasional accidents.

In January 2022, a Japanese fighter jet crashed in waters off central Ishikawa region, killing two pilots on board.

And in 2019, an F-35A stealth jet crashed into the sea, after taking off from northeastern Japan on a training mission. The accident sparked a scramble to recover the pilot and secrets on board.

Japan's defence ministry subsequently said the pilot, who died in the crash, appeared to have suffered spatial disorientation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Military helipcopter Japan
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp