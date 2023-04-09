Home World

Harsh reforms vital to stabilise Sri Lanka's economy: Central Bank Governor

The IMF, which approved a USD 2.9 billion bailout on March 20, said in a statement on Saturday that all must join in the recovery effort to pull the country out of the crisis.

Published: 09th April 2023 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Governor of Sri Lankan Central Bank Nandalal Weerasinghe (Photo | AP)

Governor of Sri Lankan Central Bank Nandalal Weerasinghe (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe has said that tough policy measures adopted by the government to overcome the ongoing economic crisis were vital to stabilise the island nation's economy.

"The difficult and painful policy measures implemented by the Government and the Central Bank thus far have helped to stabilise the economic conditions, compared to the unprecedented socio-economic tensions witnessed in 2022,” Weerasinghe said.

Sri Lanka introduced painful economic measures such as tax hikes and utility rate hikes to unlock the USD 2.9 billion IMF bailout programme to help it overcome its economic crisis and catalyse financial support from other development partners.

"Despite these reforms have resulted in significant adjustment costs, causing hardship to the people and businesses in the near term, they were necessary to restore stability, which will accrue benefits to the people and businesses in the period ahead," he said in a statement last week.

Trade unions and opposition groups have organised protests against such tough measures and have vowed to carry on with mass-scale agitation to seek personal tax reductions.

The IMF, which approved a USD 2.9 billion bailout on March 20, said in a statement on Saturday that all must join in the recovery effort to pull the country out of the crisis.

The IMF further added that Sri Lankan authorities had committed to an ambitious reform program to stabilise the economy.

The island nation received USD 330 million as the first tranche of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme, which will pave the way for the country to achieve better "fiscal discipline" and "improved governance.

Sri Lanka in April last year declared its first-ever debt default in its history as the worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948 triggered by forex shortages sparked public protests.

The months-long street protests led to the ouster of the then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa in mid-July.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Central Bank Governor economic crisis IMF bailout
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp