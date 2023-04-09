Officer Cottontail? Bunny joins police force. Fur real.

Home World

Published: 09th April 2023

Yuba City Police 'wellness officer' Percy, a rabbit who was rescued in 2022, in Yuba City, Arizona. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CALIFORNIA: Meet Percy, the police rabbit. Yes, that's fur real.

Some bunny — also known as Officer Ashley Carson — found a lost rabbit last year in the middle of Percy Avenue in Yuba City, California.

Carson scurried back to the police station and handed the rabbit over to animal control, who could find neither hide nor hare of the bunny's family.

In a hoppy ending, a police services analyst adopted the allegedly "docile and friendly" animal and named him Percy.

The Yuba City Police Department — about 40 hopping miles (64.37 kilometers) north of Sacramento — announced the rabbit's promotion to the rank of "wellness officer" just days before Easter Sunday.

"Officer Percy lounges at the police department during the day and is a support animal for all," the department wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

The Easter Bunny could not be reached for comment. Case closed.
 

