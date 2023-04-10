Home World

Indian-American lawmaker in Tennessee accuses expelled Democrat of racism

Dr Sabi Kumar, a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives, said that Democrat Justin Jones called him a "brown face of white supremacy" during a speech in the House.

Published: 10th April 2023 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Sabi Kumar

Indian-American surgeon and Tennessee legislator Dr Sabi Kumar. (Photo | TMA Advocacy Twitter)

By PTI

HOUSTON: An Indian-American surgeon and state legislator in the US state of Tennessee has accused an expelled Democrat lawmaker of racism after being called a "brown face of white supremacy", according to a media report.

Dr Sabi Kumar, a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives, said that Democrat Justin Jones called him a "brown face of white supremacy" during a speech in the House.

According to Kumar, it was the first instance of racism he faced in his 53 years in the US, Fox News reported last week.

"I am an immigrant, everybody knows. I have been in this country for 53 years," the 75-year-old legislator said in a speech in the House.

The Tennessee state legislature expelled two Democratic politicians, including Jones, who led a gun control protest that halted legislative proceedings last week.

The Tennessee House of Representatives, dominated by the Republicans, have said the two lawmakers brought "disorder and dishonour to the House".

In those 53 years in America, "I have never encountered a racial slur. I'm really not aware that any of that applies to me. I live a good life. Yet you on tape call me a brown face," Kumar said.

He said that Jones shoved his finger in his face and said 'Kumar, they will never accept you' and added that the 27-year-old Democrat was intimidating enough that "the sergeant-at-arms without my invitation came and intervened" between them", the news portal, Mediaite reported.

In an interview with Fox News, Kumar said he was surprised at the incident.

He added that "these things should not happen, especially in a place where people are constantly guarding the values in such a way that discrimination and racism do not occur. I've been here for 53 years, and I've lived in Tennessee for 46 years, and people have been extremely kind to me," the Republican legislator added.

Kumar was elected to the Tennessee House of Representatives in 2014.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Sabi Kumar Democrat Justin Jones
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp