Mother abandons baby in Milan clinic with a note saying 'he's super healthy, all tests done are ok'  

ROME: On Easter Sunday a week-old baby boy dubbed Enea was abandoned in the foundlings' 'life cradle' at a Milan clinic together with a note from the mother saying "he's super healthy, all the tests done in the hospital are OK", reports news agency ANSA.

In another incident, a woman left her newborn daughter at a Milan hospital for adoption on Wednesday in what is the second case of its kind in the northern city in three days.

The 37-year-old Italian arrived at Milan's Buzzi hospital accompanied by Carabinieri police having given birth in a derelict warehouse. The woman, who was reported to be homeless, did not recognise the baby or give her a name. The baby was said to be in good condition, ANSA report said.

