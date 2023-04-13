Home World

IAS official under Enforcement Directorate scanner in Jharkhand

Notably, the official was the Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi when a stone mining lease was granted to Chief Minister Hemant Soren at Angara on the outskirts of Ranchi. 

By Express News Service

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at the premises of IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, former Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi, in connection with the illegal sale and purchase of 5.44 acres of Army land in Ranchi. 

Raids are being conducted at a total of 22 locations of Circle Officers and land traders in Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Simdega, Hazaribag, Kolkata and Gopalganj of Bihar. 

Sources claimed the ED is probing aspects of money laundering in the case. 

Notably, Ranjan was the Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi when a stone mining lease was granted to Chief Minister Hemant Soren at Angara on the outskirts of Ranchi. 

Ranjan is currently posted as Director in the social welfare department.

ED had earlier raided the premises of Kolkata-based businessman Amit Agrawal on November 5, 2022, in the case. Other premises of the people suspected to be related to the case were also raided. 
 

