Home World

Four Indians among 16 killed in massive Dubai apartment building fire

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the five-storey apartment building in the Al-Ras area, one of the oldest parts of Dubai, and began spreading to other areas, they said.

Published: 16th April 2023 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Dubai Apartmet Fire

Char marks are seen after an apartment fire in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Four Indians, including a couple from Kerala, were among 16 people killed after a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Dubai that also injured nine others, officials said on Sunday.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the five-storey apartment building in the Al-Ras area, one of the oldest parts of Dubai, and began spreading to other areas, they said.

Sixteen people died and nine others were seriously injured, officials said.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed that four Indians were among the dead.

"The Indian victims include Rijesh Kalangadan (38) and his wife Jeshi Kandamangalath (32). The others include Gudu Saliyakoondu (49) and Imamkasim Abdul Khader (43)," Bijender Singh, Consul, Consular and Labour, at the Indian Consulate, told PTI.

"We have received their passport copies through (Naseer) Vatanappally (an Indian social worker). We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the families and thank the social workers and others who have reached out with support. We are coordinating with the local authorities for the repatriation procedures," Singh added.

Quoting Naseer Vatanappally, who was at the Dubai Police mortuary, the Gulf News earlier reported that four Indians, including a couple from Kerala, have been identified among the victims.

Two men from Tamil Nadu who worked at the building, 3 Pakistani cousins and a Nigerian woman have also been identified. Kalangadan worked as a business development manager with a travel and tourism company while Kandamangalath was a school teacher, the paper said.

The Dubai Civil Defence Operations Room was notified about the fire at 12.35 pm on Saturday, officials said. A team from the Dubai Civil Defence headquarters arrived at the site of the blaze and began evacuating residents from the building. Teams from the Port Saeed Fire Station and the Hamriyah Fire Station were also summoned. The flames were doused by 2:42 pm (local time), the paper said.

Around 3 pm, the civil defence team rescued the occupants on the third floor by cranes.

Eyewitnesses said they saw flames billowing out of the building, according to the Khaleej Times newspaper. Videos shared on social media show thick black smoke and flames leaping out of an apartment window, the report said.

The Dubai Civil Defence has attributed the fire to the lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements.

The focus is now on identifying the remaining bodies, providing medical attention to the wounded, and rehabilitating survivors who find themselves locked out of the now-sealed building. Authorities are conducting a comprehensive investigation to provide a detailed report on the cause of the fire, the Dubai Civil Defence added.

Dubai in recent years has seen a surge of high-rise fires due to flammable siding material.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dubai Fire United Arab Emirates
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp