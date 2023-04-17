Home World

Chinese engineer in Pakistan police protection after blasphemy accusation

Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan, though no executions have ever been carried out for the crime.

Published: 17th April 2023 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By AFP

PESHAWAR: A Chinese supervisor at a dam construction project in Pakistan is under police protection after workers accused him of blasphemy against Islam, officials said Monday.

Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where even rumours of sacrilegious remarks can incite lynch mobs and deadly violence.

Officials said the engineer at the Dasu hydropower project in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was accused of blasphemy after he highlighted the "slow pace of work" during the holy month of Ramadan, when Muslims fast from dawn to sunset.

"The labourers said they were fasting but denied that work had slowed down, which led to an exchange of heated words" with the supervisor, a police official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"Later, the labourers accused the engineer of making blasphemous remarks" and around 400 locals gathered to protest, he said.

A written complaint filed with the police identified him only as a heavy transport supervisor by the name of "Mr Tian", and said that his remarks on Saturday "sparked tensions".

"The Chinese national has been taken to a safe place as a precautionary measure," Muhammad Nazir, a police official in Dasu, told AFP.

The Chinese embassy in Islamabad did not respond to a request for comment.

A local administration official in Dasu, around 180 kilometres (110 miles) north of the capital Islamabad, said army and paramilitary troops were deployed "to ensure the safety of the engineers".

ALSO READ | The fall and fall of Pakistan

The Dasu dam construction contract was awarded to the China Gezhouba Group Company in 2017, and the project is shrouded by tight security.

It is among a number of Chinese firms that have taken on lucrative infrastructure contracts in Pakistan despite the security threats to Chinese nationals.

Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan, though no executions have ever been carried out for the crime.

Nazir said "formal police action" has not yet started against the Chinese national in Dasu "as authorities are trying to solve this issue peacefully".

Another police official said that "local clerics and village elders are negotiating with the workers to solve this issue".

In December 2021, a Sri Lankan factory manager was beaten to death and set ablaze by a mob that accused him of blasphemy in the city of Sialkot in eastern Pakis

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Blasphemy
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp