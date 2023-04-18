Chinese man mistaken for hare dies after being shot by hunter with an air gun: Report

By Online Desk

A Chinese man has died after being shot by a hunter who apparently mistook him for a hare, BBC reports quoting the police.

Four men, according to the report, have been arrested over the death of Wang Moujin, who drowned in a ditch after being shot in the head with an air gun.

The incident took place last Friday evening when the four went hunting in Shaxi Town, Jiangxi province, the BBC report said.

Incidents involving firearms are rare in China.

Police from Xinzhou district said one of the men had opened fire after seeing movement in the grass beside the ditch, where Wang was reported to have been fishing.

Authorities were then called to the scene and arrested the four men, some of whom are thought to be in their 30s. Investigations are ongoing.

An autopsy determined that Wang had died by drowning, according to the BBC.

China has some of the strictest gun laws in the world, which can even apply to replica or toy guns.

The incident has been widely discussed on Chinese social media. "How's it possible that people in this country have guns?" said one commenter on Weibo.

"I thought this was some US news," said another, according to the report.

