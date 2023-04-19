Home World

Pakistan SC warns govt of serious consequences if poll funds not released

In its report, the Defence Ministry highlighted the need of holding the elections on the same day in view of the heightened security situation in the country.

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Supreme Court on Wednesday warned the government of "serious consequences" if it failed to release the funds required for conducting polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, media reports said.

The top court issued the warning while hearing the Defence Ministry's request to hold general elections across Pakistan simultaneously upon completion of the terms of the national as well as Sindh and Balochistan Assemblies, Dawn reported.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the petition.

A day earlier, the Defence Ministry filed an application in the SC, requesting the top court to recall its April 4 order that had fixed May 14 as the election date for the Punjab Assembly.

It asked the apex court to issue directives that general elections to the national and all provincial assemblies be held on the same date, Dawn reported.

Along with the application, the Defence Ministry also issued a report in court, laid before the SC in compliance with its directives to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other departments to furnish reports after releasing Rs 21 billion to the ECP for holding elections to the Punjab and KP Assemblies.

In its report, the ministry highlighted the need of holding the elections on the same day in view of the heightened security situation in the country.

It also said that the armed forces would be able to carry out election duties by early October, Dawn reported.

