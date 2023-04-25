19 killed, 26 injured in 2 road accidents in Pakistan's Sindh

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: At least 19 people were killed and over 26 others injured on Monday in two separate road accidents in Jamshoro district in Pakistan's Sindh province, a police official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Jamshoro, Imran Qureshi, told Xinhua news agency that in the first accident, a loaded trailer collided with a passenger van on the Indus Highway near the Sehwan area of Jamshoro district, leaving 13 people dead and seven others injured.

The official said that the accident occurred due to overspeeding and careless driving of the trailer that hit the van from the front.

In another road accident, at least six people died and 19 others sustained injuries near the Thori Phatak area of Manjhand town in Jamshoro district on Monday afternoon, added the official, Xinhua news agency reported.

The accident occurred when a speedy coach overturned on the National Highway and skidded from the road before falling into a trench in Manjhand town.

The bodies and the injured people of both accidents were shifted to nearby hospitals, where some of the wounded were reportedly in critical condition.

The deceased in both accidents included children and women, who were going to visit a Sufi shrine in the Sehwan area from the Hyderabad district of the province.

