Pakistani female dancer shot dead in Punjab province by ex-husband 

Published: 25th April 2023 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo | AP )

By PTI

LAHORE: A 26-year-old well-known Pakistani female stage dancer has been shot dead in the Punjab province allegedly by her former husband, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the Hafizabad district of Punjab, some 110 km from Lahore, on Monday.

According to police, Munaza Multani alias Ashi, a stage dancer in the Multan district, was at her house in Hafizabad city on Monday when her former husband, Zubair, along with his five accomplices barged into her home and shot her dead.

Multani's mother Shahida Bibi told the police that Zubair and Multani had a son from their marriage.

"Zubair divorced Munaza last year and was demanding custody of the child. He had divorced her for not quitting her profession (stage dancing)," she said.

Police said that her killers shot at her face.

An FIR was registered against Zubair and five others and a police team was formed to arrest the suspects.

Many young stage actresses/dancers have been killed in the Punjab province during the past few years either by their estranged lovers or ex-husbands.

