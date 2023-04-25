Sri Lanka PM Gunawardena unveils special cover for Sita Temple

PTI By

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena unveiled a special commemorative cover for Sita Temple near the historic town of Nuwara Eliya on Sunday and laid the foundation stone for the meditation centre at Ramayana fame Ashoka Vatika site to boost tourism in the cash-strapped country.

Prime Minister Gunawardena was accompanied by Indian High Commissioner Gopal Bagalay and other dignitaries for the gala event.

"H.E Prime Minister @DCRGunawardena accompanied by the High Commissioner and other dignitaries issued a Special Commemorative Cover for Sita Temple near Nuwara Eliya in Sri Lanka today," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted.

"They also laid the foundation stone for a Meditation Centre at the Temple which is believed to signify the place of Ashok Vatika in the epic #ramayana. The Meditation Centre will add to the facilities at the Temple and help attract more tourists from #India and other places," the Indian High Commission said in another tweet.

H.E Prime Minister of #SriLanka @DCRGunawardena accompanied by High Commissioner and other dignitaries issued a Special Commemorative Cover for Sita Temple near Nuwara Eliya in

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena unveiled a special commemorative cover for Sita Temple near the historic town of Nuwara Eliya on Sunday and laid the foundation stone for the meditation centre at Ramayana fame Ashoka Vatika site to boost tourism in the cash-strapped country. Prime Minister Gunawardena was accompanied by Indian High Commissioner Gopal Bagalay and other dignitaries for the gala event. "H.E Prime Minister @DCRGunawardena accompanied by the High Commissioner and other dignitaries issued a Special Commemorative Cover for Sita Temple near Nuwara Eliya in Sri Lanka today," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "They also laid the foundation stone for a Meditation Centre at the Temple which is believed to signify the place of Ashok Vatika in the epic #ramayana. The Meditation Centre will add to the facilities at the Temple and help attract more tourists from #India and other places," the Indian High Commission said in another tweet. H.E Prime Minister of #SriLanka @DCRGunawardena accompanied by High Commissioner and other dignitaries issued a Special Commemorative Cover for Sita Temple near Nuwara Eliya in