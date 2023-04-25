Home World

Pakistan raises Kashmir issue at UN; India says won't respond to 'mischievous' remarks

Pakistan consistently rakes up the issue of Kashmir at various UN platforms, irrespective of the agenda and topic of discussion at the meetings.

Published: 25th April 2023 10:33 AM

A Screengrab of India's permanent representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj speaking at a UNSC meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, April 25, 2023. (Photo | Twitter @IndiaUNNewYork)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: India tore into Pakistan after it raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at a Security Council meeting here, prompting India's permanent ambassador to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj to assert that she would not waste the Council's time by responding to such "mischievous" remarks.

Kamboj's stern response to Pakistan came in her remarks at the UN Security Council's open debate — Maintenance of international peace and security: Effective multilateralism through the defence of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations — chaired by Russia, President of the Council for the month of April.

With Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov presiding over the debate, Pakistan's Permanent Representative at the UN Munir Akram referred to Jammu and Kashmir in his statement.

"Lastly, this august forum has today heard some mischievous remarks by a permanent representative arising purely out of ignorance and lack of an understanding on the basic facts of decolonisation," Kamboj said on Monday.

"I will not be wasting the time of this Council in responding to those remarks. Our advice to that delegation is please refer to our numerous rights of reply that we have expressed in the past," she added.

Pakistan consistently rakes up the issue of Kashmir at various UN platforms, irrespective of the agenda and topic of discussion at the meetings.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

