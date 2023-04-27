Home World

Mexico rights agency slams 10 states for HIV marriage bans

The National Human Rights Commission’s recommendation was directed to the leaders of the states’ legislatures.

Published: 27th April 2023 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

marriage, couple

Image used for representational purpose.

By Associated Press

MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s governmental human rights commission on Wednesday called on ten of the country’s 32 states to get rid of old laws that ban marriage between people with “chronic, incurable, hereditary or contagious diseases,” saying that could discriminate against the HIV-positive or people living with AIDS.

The National Human Rights Commission’s recommendation was directed to the leaders of the states’ legislatures. The states must either comply with the call or explain why they refuse.

Such laws were once a common response to poorly understood diseases or perceived as a way to prevent birth defects. They have slowly disappeared, but ten outlying states still have them.

Those states are Chiapas, Guerrero, Quintana Roo and Oaxaca in the south, Querétaro, Puebla and Guanajuato in the central region and Durango, Sinaloa and Nuevo León in the north.

The commission said Mexico’s Supreme Court has already ruled that any risk of infection that might result from marrying someone with an infectious disease is solely to be judged by the person getting married.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mexico HIV-positive
India Matters
Asiya Khatoon (R), carrying a T-shirt, trousers and a cap for her husband Abul Kalam, cries as she walks towards his detention center in Assam's Matiya village, April 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)
In a growing India, some struggle to prove they are Indians
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Preliminary inquiry needed before filing FIR against WFI chief: Delhi police to SC
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | pti
'Kaushalya Vihar': Chhattisgarh CM Baghel tries to outdo BJP in naming new township
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Army suffers more casualties in Poonch-Rajouri districts than in Kashmir valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp