Home World

Australia closes oldest coal plant, pivots to renewables

Built-in 1971, the Liddell power station provided about 10 per cent of the electricity used in New South Wales, Australia's most populous state.

Published: 28th April 2023 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Liddell power station

Steam rising from the cooling towers of the Liddell Power Station next to Lake Liddell in the town of Singleton, some 70km (43 miles) from Newcastle, the world's largest coal exporting port.

By AFP

SYDNEY: Australia's oldest coal-fired power plant was shuttered Friday, as the country -- a once-notorious climate straggler -- prepares for a seismic shift towards renewable energy.

The Liddell power station, a three-hour drive north of Sydney, was one in a series of ageing coal-fired plants slated to close in the coming years.

Built-in 1971, Liddell provided about 10 per cent of the electricity used in New South Wales, Australia's most populous state.

Liddell's owner AGL said it would take about two years to demolish the hulking facility, which would free up the site for new clean energy projects such as a hydrogen power plant.

"More than 90 per cent of the materials in the power station will be recycled, including 70,000 tonnes of steel -- which is more steel than there is in the Sydney Harbour Bridge," the company said.

For decades, coal has provided the bulk of Australia's electricity, but University of New South Wales renewable energy expert Mark Diesendorf said that stations such as Liddell were fast becoming unreliable "clunkers".

Besides being inefficient, highly polluting and expensive to repair, the continued widespread use of coal-fired power plants would make Australia's climate targets almost impossible to meet.

Australia has long been one of the world's largest coal producers and exporters, and a series of governments have resisted pressure to scale back the industry.

But the centre-left Labor Party elected last year on the promise of climate action has pledged that 82 per cent of the country's electricity will come from renewable sources by 2030.

 Liddell Power Station next to Lake Liddell in the town of Singleton, some 70km (43 miles) from Newcastle (Photo | AFP)

This demands a drastic overhaul -- while world leaders such as Norway produce more than 90 per cent of their power through renewables, Australia currently sits around 30 per cent.

"The plans are for a fairly rapid phase-out," Diesendorf said.

"These stations are overdue for retirement and there's no economic argument for replacing them with new coal."

Right direction
 
Under growing public pressure to address the climate crisis, many Australian fossil fuel companies increasingly prefer to shutter old coal plants than keep them online.

Australia's largest coal-fired power station, the Eraring facility in New South Wales, is scheduled to close in 2025 and a handful more will follow over the next decade.

While these closures will test whether renewables are ready to fill the gap, a government report released Friday indicated Australia was heading in the right direction.

The Australian Energy Market Operator found that record levels of renewable electricity -- mostly solar power -- were already driving down both emissions and household power prices.

Drenched in sunshine and blessed with sparsely-populated windswept coasts, Australia has the natural ingredients to be a renewable energy superpower, climate finance expert Tim Buckley said.

"Every bloody week there's a new battery announced, or a new wind farm, or other major projects proceeding," he said.

The tricky part, he added, would be figuring out how to store this energy and pump it across the vast distances between Australian towns and cities.

Liddell Power Station (Photo | AFP)

"We are talking about projects that haven't been attempted in Australia for decades, where labour shortages are real and engineering problems are to be expected.

"The chance of everything going smoothly between now and 2030 is close to zero."

Even if it does go smoothly, Australia still faces enormous challenges in meeting its target of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

Terrible laggard
 
Over the past decade, an ideological brawl dubbed the "climate wars" has dominated Australian politics, repeatedly undermining attempts to reduce carbon emissions.

Researchers in 2020 found that eight per cent of Australians were in climate change denial, more than double the global average.

And although Australia is planning to clean up its domestic energy market, the economy is still fuelled by exports of coal and gas.

Dozens of new coal mines, oil fields and gas projects are in government planning pipelines.

"In terms of still developing gas and coal mines for export, we are a terrible laggard," Diesendorf said. "It's a real contradiction."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coal-fired power plant Australia Liddell power station
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp