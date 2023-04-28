US: Pennslyvania declares Diwali as an official state holiday

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Pennslyvania Senate, USA, has unanimously passed a bill recognising Diwali as an official holiday.

"The senate voted unanimously to recognise Diwali as an official holiday. To all Pennsylvanians who celebrate this festival of light and connection, you are seen, you are welcome and you matter,’’ said Senator Nikil Saval.

Senator Greg Rothman who was instrumental in passing this bill said the decision upholds diversity.

"My legislation to recognise Diwali in Pennsylvania was passed 50-0. This vote upholds and celebrates our Commonwealth culture,’’ says Senator Rothman.

The bill was jointly introduced by Senator Rothman and Senator Saval.

Senator Rothman represents Republican Party while Senator Saval is a member of the Democratic Party and the two had been working on the legislation for a few months.

"Pennsylvanians of South Asian descent and all who celebrate [Diwali] deserve to have their holiday recognized. My legislation will make Diwali an official holiday in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," the two had told the Senate of Pennsylvania in a memo published in January this year.

Nearly 200,000 South Asian residents live in Pennsylvania and many of them participate in Diwali. Diwali falls on different dates every year and this year it will be observed on November 12.

However, the legislation does not mandate employers to compulsorily provide paid leave to their employees on Diwali. Senate Bill 402 does not require school or government closings, according to the Pennsylvania Senate Republicans' website.

