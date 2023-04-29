Home World

UNSC unanimously condemns Taliban's decision to ban Afghan women from working for UN

The resolution also calls for the full, equal, meaningful and safe participation of women and girls in Afghanistan.

A Taliban fighter stands guard as a woman walks past in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council has unanimously condemned the decision by the Taliban to ban Afghan women from working for the United Nations in Afghanistan, calling on the de facto authorities to "swiftly reverse" policies and practices that restrict women and girls from exercising their human rights.

The 15-nation Council, under the current Presidency of Russia, unanimously passed the resolution on Thursday that "condemns the decision by the Taliban to ban Afghan women from working for the United Nations in Afghanistan, which undermines human rights and humanitarian principles."

It also calls upon the Taliban to "swiftly reverse the policies and practices that restrict the enjoyment by women and girls of their human rights and fundamental freedoms including related to their access to education, employment, freedom of movement, and women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in public life."

It urges all States and organisations to use their influence, in conformity with the Charter of the United Nations, to promote an urgent reversal of these policies and practices.

