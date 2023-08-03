Home World

Almost 15' drones downed over Kyiv: Ukrainian officials

Russia has used Iranian-made Shaheds to attack Ukraine multiple times since invading its neighbour in February 2022.

Published: 03rd August 2023 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

1700 drones are displayed before being sent to the frontline, to be used against Russian forces in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

1700 drones are displayed before being sent to the frontline, to be used against Russian forces in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

KYIV: Almost 15 drones were downed during an overnight attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said early on Thursday, in the second strike on the capital in as many days.

Air defence forces "detected and destroyed almost 15 air targets", said Sergiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, without specifying who launched the attack.

Early information indicated no damage or casualties, he said.

Popko said the attackers had used a barrage of Shahed drones, in an onslaught that lasted three hours.

Russia has used Iranian-made Shaheds to attack Ukraine multiple times since invading its neighbour in February 2022.

The city's military administration had earlier issued an alert for air attacks and warned residents to stay in shelters.

"It became the 820th (air alert) for Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," Popko said.

The strike was repelled a day after another "massive" overnight attack on the Ukrainian capital, Popko said.

More than 10 Shahed drones were downed over Kyiv on Wednesday, with debris hitting several districts including the busy Solomyansky, home to an international airport.

Also on Wednesday, Russian drones struck grain facilities in the port of Izmail which sits just across the Danube River from Romania, damaging silos, warehouses and administrative buildings.

Izmail is now the main export route for Ukrainian agricultural products via Romania, following Russia's withdrawal last month from the Black Sea grain agreement.

Last week, Russia launched a nighttime drone attack on Kyiv, with all incoming drones shot down.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kyiv Drone Russia
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp