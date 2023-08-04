India, Latin American Carribean trade touches USD 50 billion: Jaishankar

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and Latin America Carribean (LAC) have registered an impressive growth in bilateral trade. For the financial year 2022-23, the trade touched USD 50 billion.

"The increase in trade is a testament to both the strength and potential of our economic partnership. It is worth noting, that India's exports to Brazil, for example, stand at USD 10 billion, which is almost twice of actually what we export to Japan. Similarly, our exports to Mexico is in excess of USD 5 billion, which is actually more than our exports to Canada. With the Dominican Republic, our exports last year were USD 329 million, and there are some Asian countries which still haven't come to that level," said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the 9th India LAC Conclave, which was attended by 17 representatives from 11 countries from LAC.

India is executing projects in the LAC region to develop critical infrastructure, including power transmission. There have been some notable contracts which were awarded in the last few weeks in this regard - roads, oil and gas and also connectivity, renewable energy, and now defense.

"Our development partnership is another expanding element of our relationship. The government of India has extended so far 35 lines of credit to our partners like Bolivia, Cuba, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua and Suriname. Close to USD 900 million have been extended under these Lines and we have already completed 21 of these committed projects. Our development projects, certainly we are proud of this, that they have generated local employment," Jaishankar added.

Indian companies have played a significant role in this growth, with a strong presence in sectors like agriculture, energy including renewables, information technology, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and automobiles among others in the LAC region. Indian companies have invested around USD 15 billion in the region. India is exporting refined products to the region.

"If we look at the automobile sector, the car exports to Latin America actually today constitute one-third of India’s global car exports, and Mexico is actually the second largest market for Indian cars. Other major markets are Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Guatemala. Motorcycle exports also constitute one-third of India’s global exports, and Colombia here is the number one market for our motorcycles and two-wheelers. But again, I must acknowledge Mexico, Guatemala and Peru as other significant markets," said Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, the LAC region is a big source of gold, copper and other mineral concentrates, and also for wood. India’s gold imports from the region last year stood at, in excess of USD 6.5 billion and these were mainly from Bolivia, Peru, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Argentina, Mexico and Ecuador.

"Chile was the main supplier of copper, and this too was in excess of USD 1 billion, followed by Peru, Panama and Brazil. We have had countries like Uruguay, Ecuador, Brazil, Argentina, Panama and Costa Rica, who have emerged as significant suppliers of wood and wood products,’’ he added.

