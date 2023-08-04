Home World

India, Latin American Carribean trade touches USD 50 billion: Jaishankar

India is executing projects in the LAC region to develop critical infrastructure, including power transmission. 

Published: 04th August 2023 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and Latin America Carribean (LAC) have registered an impressive growth in bilateral trade. For the financial year 2022-23, the trade touched USD 50 billion.

"The increase in trade is a testament to both the strength and potential of our economic partnership. It is worth noting, that India's exports to Brazil, for example, stand at USD 10 billion, which is almost twice of actually what we export to Japan. Similarly, our exports to Mexico is in excess of USD 5 billion, which is actually more than our exports to Canada. With the Dominican Republic, our exports last year were USD 329 million, and there are some Asian countries which still haven't come to that level," said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the 9th India LAC Conclave, which was attended by 17 representatives from 11 countries from LAC.

India is executing projects in the LAC region to develop critical infrastructure, including power transmission. There have been some notable contracts which were awarded in the last few weeks in this regard - roads, oil and gas and also connectivity, renewable energy, and now defense.

"Our development partnership is another expanding element of our relationship. The government of India has extended so far 35 lines of credit to our partners like Bolivia, Cuba, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua and Suriname. Close to USD 900 million have been extended under these Lines and we have already completed 21 of these committed projects. Our development projects, certainly we are proud of this, that they have generated local employment," Jaishankar added.

Indian companies have played a significant role in this growth, with a strong presence in sectors like agriculture, energy including renewables, information technology, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and automobiles among others in the LAC region. Indian companies have invested around USD 15 billion in the region. India is exporting refined products to the region.

"If we look at the automobile sector, the car exports to Latin America actually today constitute one-third of India’s global car exports, and Mexico is actually the second largest market for Indian cars. Other major markets are Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Guatemala. Motorcycle exports also constitute one-third of India’s global exports, and Colombia here is the number one market for our motorcycles and two-wheelers. But again, I must acknowledge Mexico, Guatemala and Peru as other significant markets," said Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, the LAC region is a big source of gold, copper and other mineral concentrates, and also for wood. India’s gold imports from the region last year stood at, in excess of USD 6.5 billion and these were mainly from Bolivia, Peru, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Argentina, Mexico and Ecuador.

"Chile was the main supplier of copper, and this too was in excess of USD 1 billion, followed by Peru, Panama and Brazil. We have had countries like Uruguay, Ecuador, Brazil, Argentina, Panama and Costa Rica, who have emerged as significant suppliers of wood and wood products,’’ he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Latin America Carribean S Jaishankar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp