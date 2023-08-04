Home World

India to attend a peace meeting on Ukraine hosted by Saudi Arabia

PM Modi met Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India will be attending a meeting that is being hosted by Saudi Arabia that will seek ways to find a way to end the conflict in Ukraine.

"Yes, India has been invited for a meeting hosted by Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on August 6th. India will take part in this meeting. It is in consonance with our mission that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward to end the conflict," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi on Thursday.

There is no confirmation on who from India would attend this meeting.

Amongst the countries that are expected to take part include Ukraine, as well as Brazil, India, South Africa and several other countries. A high-level official from the US is expected to attend. The event has excluded Russia and is being overseen by Kyiv.

Ukraine’s 10-point peace plan will also be discussed. The peace plan includes punishing those responsible for war crimes withdrawing Russian troops from Ukraine and restoring their territorial integrity.

Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the talks comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in May attended an Arab League summit in Jeddah to press those nations to back Kyiv. Arab nations largely have remained neutral since the conflict began in February 2022, in part over their military and economic ties to Moscow.

Saudi Arabia also has maintained a close relationship with Russia as part of the OPEC+ group.

