Earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude hits parts of Pakistan

The depth of the quake was 196 kilometres and the tremor was felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and other cities.

By PTI

ISLAMABAD:  An earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan on Saturday with no loss of life or property reported so far.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre here, the epicentre of the earthquake was reported near Tajikistan and Afghanistan border in the Hindukush mountain range.

The depth of the quake was 196 kilometres and the tremor was felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and other cities.

Residents reportedly rushed out of their homes in panic following the tremor.

However, no damages or casualties have been reported so far.

Pakistan is often hit by earthquakes of varying intensity.

The deadliest 2005 earthquake near Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir left more than 74,000 people dead.

