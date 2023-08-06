Home World

Bangladesh: Dengue death toll exceeds 300, caseload nears 64,000 this year

The South Asian country experienced its highest spike in dengue cases last month, with 43,854 new infections and 204 deaths.

Published: 06th August 2023

Dengue

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

DHAKA: Bangladesh reported 10 more deaths and 2,495 dengue cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 303 and the total number of infections to 63,968, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The South Asian country experienced its highest spike in dengue cases last month, with 43,854 new infections and 204 deaths, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the DGHS.

The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, which is considered a high-risk nation prone to mosquito-borne diseases.

