Elon Musk to fund legal bill of people treated unfairly due to posting on 'X'

By ANI

SAN FRANCISCO: 'X' owner and CTO Elon Musk is back again not with a new feature or update but has come in support of employees who are unfairly treated by employers due to posting or liking something on his platform.

Musk on Sunday tweeted, “If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know.”

In July, Musk announced that after certain organisational changes, the number of monthly users of social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, had hit a "new high."

Musk asserted the same by posting a graph of user statistics that indicated the most recent count to be above 540 million. "X monthly users reach new high in 2023. Chart is 1/1 to yesterday," Musk wrote on X.

"Also, this is after the removal of a vast number of bots," he added.

Twitter replaced its recognisable bird logo with the letter 'X' as its new official mark this week, marking the latest major shift since Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform.

Notably, Musk said that x.com now points to twitter.com as well. In the post, Musk also referred to this design as an "interim" one, suggesting that there may be other logo changes in the future.

According to a report by US-based tech portal TechCrunch, it's possible that the social network won't stop changing the logo. According to Musk, the business would eventually "bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."

Recently, Musk introduced users with the new option and tweeted, “Live video now works reasonably well. Just tap the button that looks like a camera when you post.”

He also tested a live option and shared a hilarious video featuring himself and his teammates.

SAN FRANCISCO: 'X' owner and CTO Elon Musk is back again not with a new feature or update but has come in support of employees who are unfairly treated by employers due to posting or liking something on his platform. Musk on Sunday tweeted, “If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know.” In July, Musk announced that after certain organisational changes, the number of monthly users of social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, had hit a "new high."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Musk asserted the same by posting a graph of user statistics that indicated the most recent count to be above 540 million. "X monthly users reach new high in 2023. Chart is 1/1 to yesterday," Musk wrote on X. "Also, this is after the removal of a vast number of bots," he added. Twitter replaced its recognisable bird logo with the letter 'X' as its new official mark this week, marking the latest major shift since Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform. Notably, Musk said that x.com now points to twitter.com as well. In the post, Musk also referred to this design as an "interim" one, suggesting that there may be other logo changes in the future. According to a report by US-based tech portal TechCrunch, it's possible that the social network won't stop changing the logo. According to Musk, the business would eventually "bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds." Recently, Musk introduced users with the new option and tweeted, “Live video now works reasonably well. Just tap the button that looks like a camera when you post.” He also tested a live option and shared a hilarious video featuring himself and his teammates.