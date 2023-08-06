Home World

Indian consulate says ready to fly 'starving' Hyderabad woman home

Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, 37, who came to the US two years ago to pursue a master’s degree, was found "depressed" and starving on the roads of Chicago last week.

Published: 06th August 2023 02:30 PM

Minhaj Zaidi was spotted on roads of Chicago.(Photo | Screengrab from video tweeted by Amjed Ullah Khan MBT, @amjedmbt)

By IANS

NEW YORK: The Consulate General of India in Chicago has said that it has made contact with the Hyderabad woman found starving on the streets of the US last week, and has offered to fly her home.

"Happy that we could contact Ms Syeda Zaidi & offered help, including medical assistance & travel to India. She is fit & spoken to her mother in India," the Consulate General of India in Chicago tweeted on Saturday.

"She is yet to respond to our offer of support to return to India. We stand ready to extend to her all assistance," the tweet read.

Zaidi, who was doing Masters in Information Science from TRINE University, Detroit, is a resident of Moula Ali in Medchal district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Her mother Syeda Wahaj Fatima had appealed to Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar to intervene to bring her daughter back to India as soon as possible.

Fatima wrote to the minister that she was not in touch with the family for the last two months.

"Recently through two Hyderabadi youths we came to know that my daughter is under deep depression and her entire belonging have been stolen due to which she is on verge of starvation and being spotted on roads of Chicago," the letter by Wahaj Fatima, which was posted on Twitter by Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjedullah Khan, read.

The MBT leader also posted a video of Zaidi in which a man is heard assuring her help and promising to arrange food. He also advised her to return to India.

Comments

