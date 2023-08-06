Home World

Ukraine says downed 30 cruise missiles, 27 drones overnight

It added that Russia launched three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles but did not say if they had been destroyed.

Published: 06th August 2023 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Ukrainian_drone_attack

A Ukrainian soldier prepares a drone on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Photo |AP)

By AFP

KYIV: Ukraine's air force said Sunday it shot down 30 out of the 40 cruise missiles and all Shahed drones that Russia launched overnight in several waves of attacks.

"Thirty cruise missiles and 27 attack drones were destroyed," the air force said on Telegram.

It added that Russia launched three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles but did not say if they had been destroyed.

"In total, the enemy used 70 air attack weapons in several waves" in the night between Saturday and Sunday.

The Khmelnytskyi region, hundreds of kilometres from the front lines of the fighting and home to a major Ukrainian airbase, was among the areas targeted.

The head of the administration Sergiy Tyurin said a fire broke out at a corn waste warehouse, spreading over 1,400 square metres before being extinguished.

The Khmelnytskyi administration published pictures of a crumbling building engulfed in flames.

An employee was wounded in the fire, the administration said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukraine war
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp