Home World

One killed, over 50 injured after explosion in Moscow factory

Officials in the city of Sergiyev Posad, some 35 miles (56 km) north-east of the capital, said the blast occurred at a plant that produced optical equipment.

Published: 09th August 2023 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

Moscow factory explosion

Emergency services working at the site of an explosion that occured on the grounds of the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant in the city of Sergiyev Posad. (Photo | PTI)

By AFP

MOSCOW: One person was killed and dozens more were injured Wednesday after a massive explosion tore through a Russian warehouse northeast of the capital Moscow, officials said.

Video shared by state media showed a bright ball of flames burst on the horizon, followed by a shockwave that blew out the windows in surrounding buildings.

The warehouse in the city of Sergiyev Posad was rented by a private company and used to store pyrotechnics, Moscow region governor Andrey Vorobyov said.

The city administration said one person had been killed, while the governor reported more than 50 people had sought medical help.

Firefighters could be seen spraying water on the smouldering ruins of a building, as search dogs and rescuers combed through the scorched wreckage.

"The glass fell too, and everything," said one hospitalised man in a video shared by the governor.

"I managed to get away. I don't know where it came from, why. We came out of the workshop -- there was smoke everywhere."

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. Investigators said they had opened a criminal case into suspected violations of industrial safety.

Accidental fires are common in Russia, where hundreds of blazes are recorded each year due to ageing infrastructure and non-compliance with often-lax safety standards.

The explosion came as Russian officials remained on high alert over Ukrainian drone attacks targeting military infrastructure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RUSSIA Ukraine drone attack
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp