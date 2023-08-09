Tik Tok users rebrand white vests as 'wife-pleasers' instead of 'wife beaters'

By Online Desk

Time to get rid of the name 'wife beater' for white vests?

That is exactly what Gen Z Tik Tok users are doing, going by a report in the Daily Mail.

The Gen Z Tik Tok users dub the vests 'wife-pleasers' instead of 'wife beaters.'

This rebranding on Tik Tok platform is meant not to trigger victims of domestic violence.

The rebrand comes as the white vest has had a resurgence in male fashion this year, with a growing number of fashion videos appearing on TikTok teaching men how to style up the garment. It also comes after a debate sparked in the New York Times in 2018 by Moises Velasquez-Manoff in which he argued it was high time the nickname was retired, Daily Mail said.

Velasquez-Manoff argued in his piece that we don't term our pants 'child molesters', and in fact don't have such aggressive names for any other items of clothing in our wardrobes, so he couldn't understand why 'wife beater' had stuck, the report added. He further argued that using a nickname rooted in violence to describe the garment could perpetuate stereotypes that working-class men are more likely to commit violence.

