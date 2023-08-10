Amid 'Russian threats,' Ukraine announces temporary Black Sea corridor for civilian ships

By Online Desk

The Ukrainian navy on Thursday announced corridors for commercial vessels traversing to and from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, but warned of ongoing Russian military risks, CNBC reports.

The report cited navy spokesperson Oleh Chalyk as telling Reuters, that cameras would be placed on ships to broadcast footage showing the corridor “is purely a humanitarian mission and has no military purpose.”

Previously, the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative negotiated between Moscow, Kyiv and Ankara had created a humanitarian corridor allowing the export of Ukrainian agricultural goods from the assailed country’s Black Sea ports to avoid a global crisis. Russia allowed the deal to lapse in July, citing Western restrictions on its own exports, CNBC said.

The two sides have since escalated their rhetoric, saying they could consider vessels bound for each other’s ports as potential carriers of military cargo, the report added.



