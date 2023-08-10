Home World

Thai election runners-up inch closer to coalition majority

The country has been politically deadlocked after the reformist Move Forward Party, which won the most seats in the May polls, was unable to get its leader approved as prime minister by parliament.

Published: 10th August 2023 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

FILE - Supporters of the Move Forward Party hold a portrait of Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of Move Forward Party, during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

WORLD: Thailand's Pheu Thai party inched closer to forming a government and clearing the kingdom's political logjam Thursday, announcing another party had joined its coalition, nearly three months after elections.

The country has been politically deadlocked after the reformist Move Forward Party (MFP), which won the most seats in the May polls, was unable to get its leader approved as prime minister by parliament.

Pheu Thai, the party associated with exiled former premier Thaksin Shinawatra and which finished second, has taken the lead in trying to form a coalition, with MFP dropping out.

Pheu Thai said Thursday that the Chart Thai Pattana Party had agreed to add its 10 seats to the now nine-party coalition, which musters 238 MPs -- just 12 short of a lower house majority.

"We will collaborate to ease the problems of this country," a Pheu Thai statement said.

"As soon as we set up the government, we will be able to fix the country's problems as soon as possible."

ALSO READ | Still no Prime Minister three months after polls; making sense of the Thailand stalemate

The Bhumjaithai party, which served in the outgoing army-linked government led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha, threw its 71 MPs behind the coalition this week.

Pheu Thai has nominated businessman Srettha Thavisin as their candidate for prime minister and a vote to approve him is expected in the coming weeks.

To become prime minister, a candidate must be approved by a majority of both houses of parliament -- the 500 elected MPs and the 250 senators appointed under the last junta.

Reformist MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat was unable to secure the top job despite winning the most seats because he was blocked by senators.

His party rode support from young and urban Thais to finish first in May but their promises to break up business monopolies and amend strict royal defamation laws spooked Thailand's powerful conservative establishment.

Several parties, including Bhumjaithai, said they would play no part in any government that included MFP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thailand politics Thailand elections
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp