Nepali teenage girl dies after being forced to stay in 'period hut'

Even though chhaupadi was made illegal in 2005, people in Nepal still follow this centuries-old practice.
 

Published: 11th August 2023 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 06:02 PM

Period_huts

Image used for representation. (Photo | AFP)

A 16-year-old girl from Nepal has died after being banished to a 'period hut'- the latest victim of an ancient ritual that still persists in the country- reports The Guardian.

Anita Chand, from the Baitadi district, in the west of the country, is understood to have died on Wednesday from a snake bite while she was sleeping. Her death is the latest in a series where teenage girls have died from chhaupadi- a centuries-old belief that women and girls are unclean and untouchable during menstruation. As per chhaupadi, teenage girls are forced to stay alone at "period huts" for the duration.

According to the police of Baitadi, her family have denied she was on her period when she died. They said they are investigating Anita's death. 

“We are working to end this practice but still [have] lots to do,” said Bina Bhatta, vice‑chairperson of Pancheshwar rural municipality in Baitadi.

According to The Guardian, The last reported death from chhaupadi was in 2019. Parwati Budha Rawat, 21, died after spending three nights in an outdoor hut. Her death was the fifth reported case that year. Women and girls have died from animal attacks and from smoke inhalation after lighting fires in windowless huts. Rawat’s brother-in-law was sentenced to three months in jail.

After her death, several campaigns started in Nepal to end chhaupadi, and thousands of period huts were destroyed. But during Covid, the campaign took a step back and people started rebuilding period huts. 

Even though chhaupadi was made illegal in 2005, people in Nepal still follow this centuries-old practice.
Radha Paudel, founder of Global South Coalition for Dignified Menstruation, told The Guardian, “There is a law that criminalised banishing women during their period and also there are policies but the government itself doesn’t implement them.”

