Russian military blames Ukraine for foiled drone attack on Moscow

Friday's attack was the latest in a series of Ukrainian drones to target Moscow in the past week.

Published: 11th August 2023 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the 'Moscow City' business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow last month. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russia said Friday it had destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the western outskirts of Moscow, the latest in a growing number of aerial attacks on the capital.

"This afternoon, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle on a facility in Moscow was thwarted," the defence ministry said, adding there was no damage or casualties as a result of the incident.

Largely spared in the early part of the conflict, the capital has seen a surge in attacks in recent months.

"The drone was electronically disabled and crashed in a forest in the west of Moscow," the defence ministry said.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said debris fell in the Karamyshevskaya embankment, where emergency services were at work.

The international airport of Vnukovo temporarily introduced restrictions, which were lifted within an hour, state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported.

On Thursday, Russia said it downed two drones headed for Moscow, a day after two others were destroyed on approach.

At the start of this month, an office block in the capital's main business district was struck twice within days by debris from a downed drone strike.

