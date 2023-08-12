Home World

Lebanon army arrests 134 Europe-bound migrants

The group of would-be migrants -- made up of 130 Syrians and four Lebanese nationals -- were taken into custody in the coastal town of Sheikh Zennad.

Published: 12th August 2023 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants inside the Manston immigration short-term holding facility located at the former Defence Fire Training and Development Centre in Thanet, England. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representation.

By AFP

BEIRUT: The Lebanese army arrested 134 migrants near the northern border with Syria on Saturday after foiling their attempt to take a boat to Europe, it said in a statement.

The group of would-be migrants -- made up of 130 Syrians and four Lebanese nationals -- were taken into custody in the coastal town of Sheikh Zennad, in Akkar province, the army statement said.

The army said it also detained "the mastermind behind the operation" who was a Lebanese national.

In a separate statement, Lebanese armed forces said they had arrested 150 Syrians who had crossed into Lebanon illegally in another part of Akkar province.

Lebanon is mired in what the World Bank describes as one of the worst economic crises in modern history.

The economic collapse has turned the country into a launchpad for migrants, with its own citizens joining Syrian and Palestinian refugees clamouring to leave by taking dangerous sea routes.

Authorities say Lebanon currently hosts around two million Syrians, while more than 800,000 are registered with the United Nations -- the highest number of refugees per capita in the world.

Migrants departing from Lebanon head for Europe, with one of the of the main destinations being Cyprus, only 175 kilometres (110 miles) away.

In September 2022, at least 100 bodies were recovered after a boat carrying migrants from Lebanon sank off Syria's coast.

In December 2022, two migrants died and around 200 were rescued when their boat sank off Lebanon's northern coast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
lebanon migrants
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp