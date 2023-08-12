Home World

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to be Pakistan's Caretaker PM

Kakar, a lawmaker belonging to the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), will lead a caretaker government until a new election later this year.

Published: 12th August 2023 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was on Saturday picked as Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister to govern the cash-strapped country and oversee general elections later this year.

Outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Leader of Opposition Raja Riaz finalized his name after two rounds of deliberations over the matter.

Prime Minister Sharif recommended the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9, three days before the mandated term, therefore, according to the Constitution, the next general elections will be held in 90 days.

The polls are expected to be delayed for a couple of months as new census results have been approved by the outgoing government, which makes it a constitutional obligation to carry out delimitation before elections.

