Pakistan: Two militants shot, security men injured as rebels attack convoy of Chinese nationals

The attack on the convoy started at 9 am and lasted for two hours. Explosions and gunfire could be heard across the port city of Gwadar following which all roads remained closed for traffic.

Published: 13th August 2023

Gunfire could be heard across the port city of Gwadar during Sunday morning's attack. (Photo | Twitter)

Rebels attacked a seven-vehicle convoy carrying Chinese engineers in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Sunday, as per media reports.

Pakistani security forces reportedly shot down two terrorists involved in the attack. Others fled the spot allegedly in an injured condition.

Two Pakistan security personnel were also injured in the attack.

An operation is underway to clear the area of violence as the gunfight has ended.

The attack on the convoy started at 9 am and lasted for two hours.

Explosions and gunfire could be heard across the port city of Gwadar in Pakistan following which all roads remained closed for traffic. 

This is the biggest attack against Chinese nationals after the suicide attack on a similar convoy in 2021. 

Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) militants have claimed responsibility for the attack. 

The engineers were reported to be working for a Chinese construction company.

In the past too, several militant attacks were carried out on projects linked to the massive China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

China is investing heavily in Pakistan under the CPEC project. 

Previous attacks targetting Chinese nationals:

April 2021: A suicide bomb attack at a luxury hotel hosting the Chinese ambassador in Quetta killed four. The ambassador was unhurt. 

July 2021: A bus carrying engineers was bombed killing thirteen people, including nine Chinese workers. 

