10 killed in shop explosion in Dominican Republic

The explosion on Monday shook the commercial area of San Cristobal, less than 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the capital Santo Domingo, sparking a fire and a massive column of smoke.

Published: 15th August 2023

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after an explosion in a commercial establishment in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

SANTO DOMINGO: Ten people have died after a shop in the Dominican Republic exploded, with 11 still missing and 37 people injured, President Luis Abinader said Tuesday.

Abinader visited the site, sending condolences to the relatives of "the ten people, men, women, and children, reported dead."

"We are doing all that is humanly possible ... to investigate the situation of 11 missing. There are around 37 people hospitalized," he said.

Authorities said Monday that a four-month-old baby was among the deceased.

The cause of the explosion has not been revealed.

