Armenia says Azerbaijan fired on EU observers near border

Published: 15th August 2023 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Armenian soldier stands guard next to Nagorno-Karabakh's flag atop of the hill near Charektar in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh at a new border with Kalbajar district turned over to Azerbaijan.

Image of an Armenian soldier on duty used for representation. (File photo | AP)

By AFP

YEREVAN: Armenia said on Tuesday that Azerbaijan's military had opened fire on European Union observers monitoring the volatile border between the Caucasian former Soviet republics, which have long-standing territorial disagreements.

"Units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from small arms targeting EU observers patrolling near Verin Shorzha and their vehicle," Armenia's defence ministry said in an online statement.

There were no casualties from the gunfire that started in the east of the country at around 12:20 pm (0820 GMT), it added.

The EU launched its border monitoring mission earlier this year, with the goal of reporting on security from the Armenian side of the border.

The 27-nation bloc has taken on a broader mediation role with the two countries since their last war in 2020 over the mountainous territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan.

Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of blockading the Armenian-populated region and spurring a humanitarian crisis.

