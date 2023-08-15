Home World

Brother of top Colombian women's soccer player shot dead at nightclub

Paulo Andrés Carabalí was the brother of Jorelyn Carabalí, one of Colombia's key players in the South American team's run to the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup.

Colombia World Cup star Jorelyn Carabali (AP)

By Associated Press

BOGOTA: The younger brother of a Colombia women's national soccer team player was killed in a nightclub shooting, local police in the city of Cali said.

Colombia was beaten 2-1 by England in Sydney on Saturday.

The country's soccer federation said in a statement that welcome-home festivities for the squad's return from Australia will go ahead as scheduled on Tuesday despite the incident.

Local media reported that Carabalí's 23-year-old brother died in the early hours of Monday after a gunman shot him in a Cali nightclub, where police said he worked as a DJ.

Colombia's soccer body said Carabalí thanked her teammates for their support after her brother's death, but did not say whether she will attend the celebrations on Tuesday.

