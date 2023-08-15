New textbook for students: Russian history according to Vladimir Putin

By Online Desk

Russian students will have to cope with new textbook on the official history of their country, tailor made to suit Vladimir Putin's nationalist policies, El Pais reports.

The textbook will come into use in Russian schools starting next September.

The textbook, which is a compulsory reading for students in the final year of secondary education, rewrites a large part of world history from 1945 to the present day, El Pais said.

Putin, who usually offers his own interpretation of history to justify his policies, had repeatedly expressed his desire to introduce a single history textbook “with a single concept” and based on the Kremlin’s “official assessment,” in order to put an end to diversity.

The text, according to the El Pais report, includes the ongoing war unleashed by Putin in Ukraine, which is designated by its official description as a “Special Military Operation.” “The most important event in contemporary history is the incorporation, or more accurately, the return, of our historical lands to the Russian Federation,” it notes.



