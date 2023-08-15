Home World

Russian central bank hikes key rate after ruble falters

The decline in the ruble and creeping inflation has prompted fears ordinary Russians' standard of living could take a hit.

Published: 15th August 2023 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Russia's central Bank in Moscow. (Photo | AFP)

Russia's central Bank in Moscow. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russia's central bank on Tuesday hiked its key interest rate from 8.5 to 12 per cent, after the ruble crashed to a more than 16-month low against the dollar.

"This decision was taken in order to limit the risks to price stability," the central bank said, after convening for an extraordinary meeting earlier in the day.

It warned that inflationary pressure was still rising, and said the bank risked missing its inflation target in 2024 if prices continued to increase at their current rate.

"The Bank of Russia will make further decisions on the key rate, taking into account the actual and expected inflation dynamics relative to the target," it said.

The bank is next scheduled to consider its key rate on September 15.

The ruble has shed around 30 per cent of its value against the dollar since the start of the year, as Moscow grapples with falling export revenues, rising imports and higher military spending.

Inflation has also remained stubbornly high, despite the bank tightening monetary policy, with consumer prices rising 4.3 per cent year-on-year in July.

Data from the Moscow Exchange showed the ruble weakening against the dollar after the rate decision, slipping to 96.83 at 10:48 local time (0748  GMT).

On Monday the currency fell to over 100 rubles to the dollar, as one Kremlin aide publicly criticised "loose monetary policy" in an op-ed published in state media.

The decline in the ruble and creeping inflation has prompted fears ordinary Russians' standard of living could take a hit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russian inflation Russia hikes interest rates Bank of Russia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp