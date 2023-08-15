Home World

Sweden to donate ammo, spare parts worth USD 300 million to Ukraine

The ammo and parts would be for CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), Archer artillery systems and Leopard 2 tanks.

Published: 15th August 2023 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's government said Tuesday that it would donate to Ukraine ammunition and spare parts for previously donated weapon systems worth over $300 million.

Speaking at press conference, Defence Minister Pal Jonson said the military aid package, Sweden's 13th to Ukraine, would include ammunition and spare parts valued at around 3.4 billion kronor ($313 million).

The ammo and parts would be for CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), Archer artillery systems and Leopard 2 tanks.

It will also include mine clearing equipment and ammunition for air-defence systems -- which Jonson said were crucial to prevent Russia from achieving air supremacy in Ukraine.

Sweden announced in January that it would be sending 50 of its armoured combat vehicles to Ukraine, and pledged to send its mobile Archer artillery system and NLAW shoulder-launched anti-tank missiles.

The following month it said it was also sending "around 10" Leopard 2 tanks along with the IRIS-T and HAWK air-defence missile systems.

"During the spring and winter we sent large materiel packages, that is to say a number of systems. Now we are making sure that the Ukrainians in the long term are also able to use these to reach successes on the battlefield," Jonson told reporters.

He said the government aimed to have parliament vote on the package Thursday, which would enable the government to move forward on Friday.

Shortly after the start of Russia's invasion in February 2022, Sweden broke with its doctrine of not delivering weapons to countries at war, pledging thousands of AT4 anti-tank weapons.

The first 12 military aid packages have been valued at around 17 billion kronor ($1.6 billion) in total.

The Scandinavian country has also donated around 5.2 billion kronor in humanitarian and civilian aid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia-Ukraine war Russia attacks Ukraine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp