Home World

Death toll rises to 25 in Dominican Republic explosion

Authorities said Monday that a four-month-old baby was among the dead. The cause of the explosion has not been determined, nor has its exact origin.

Published: 16th August 2023 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

Aerial view of the area where a commercial establishment exploded in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic. (Photo | AFP)

Aerial view of the area where a commercial establishment exploded in San Cristobal, Dominican Republic. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

SAN CRISTOBAL: The death toll from an explosion that ripped through a commercial area of a town in the Dominican Republic has risen to 25, a civil defense official said Wednesday.

The blast on Monday shook the commercial area of San Cristobal, less than 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the capital Santo Domingo, sparking a fire that burned for hours, and a huge column of smoke.

The official, Delfin Antonio Rodriguez told local news channel SIN that there were 25 victims who had either died at the scene, or later in hospital.

An official death toll will be announced later in the day. Of the 59 people injured, 37 remained hospitalized, emergency officials said.

Local media reported that some of the wounded had suffered burns on up to 40 percent of their bodies.

Authorities said Monday that a four-month-old baby was among the dead. The cause of the explosion has not been determined, nor has its exact origin.

The blast and resulting fire affected nine buildings, and partially destroyed four.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dominican Republic Explosion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp