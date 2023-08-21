Home World

Israeli woman shot dead in West Bank attack: medics

The incident comes two days after an Israeli father and son were gunned down at a car wash in the town of Huwara, also in the West Bank, amid rising violence in the territory.

Published: 21st August 2023 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2023 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Members of Israeli security forces and emergency services stand on the site of a reported attack in southern Hebron in the occupied West Bank, on August 21, 2023. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

HEBRON: An Israeli woman was shot dead and another man wounded in a suspected shooting attack Monday near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, medics and the army said.

The incident comes two days after an Israeli father and son were gunned down at a car wash in the town of Huwara, also in the West Bank, amid rising violence in the territory.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said in a statement that a woman was "confirmed dead" after she was hit by gunfire.

It added the man travelling with her was in a "serious condition".

The army, confirming the death of the 40-year-old woman, said the two civilians came under fire when they were driving.

The "shooting attack was carried out from a passing vehicle on Route 60 adjacent to the city of Hebron toward civilians who were driving in the area," it said in a statement, adding that troops were pursuing the attackers.

The West Bank has seen a surge in violence since early last year, with a string of attacks by Palestinians on Israeli targets, repeated Israeli army raids and violence by Jewish settlers against Palestinian communities.

Saturday's shooting of a father and son in Huwara sparked a massive manhunt in the West Bank as Israeli forces searched for the suspected attacker.

Huwara, a Palestinian town near the city of Nablus, has seen a number of attacks on Jewish settlers or the Israeli military since early last year.

Settlers have also responded with revenge attacks on the town and surrounding villages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gunned down Israeli woman West Bank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp