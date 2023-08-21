Israeli woman shot dead in West Bank attack: medics

By AFP

HEBRON: An Israeli woman was shot dead and another man wounded in a suspected shooting attack Monday near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, medics and the army said.

The incident comes two days after an Israeli father and son were gunned down at a car wash in the town of Huwara, also in the West Bank, amid rising violence in the territory.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said in a statement that a woman was "confirmed dead" after she was hit by gunfire.

It added the man travelling with her was in a "serious condition".

The army, confirming the death of the 40-year-old woman, said the two civilians came under fire when they were driving.

The "shooting attack was carried out from a passing vehicle on Route 60 adjacent to the city of Hebron toward civilians who were driving in the area," it said in a statement, adding that troops were pursuing the attackers.

The West Bank has seen a surge in violence since early last year, with a string of attacks by Palestinians on Israeli targets, repeated Israeli army raids and violence by Jewish settlers against Palestinian communities.

Saturday's shooting of a father and son in Huwara sparked a massive manhunt in the West Bank as Israeli forces searched for the suspected attacker.

Huwara, a Palestinian town near the city of Nablus, has seen a number of attacks on Jewish settlers or the Israeli military since early last year.

Settlers have also responded with revenge attacks on the town and surrounding villages.

