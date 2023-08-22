Home World

Robbers in Mexico shoot dead Indian national

Indian authorities have asked their Mexican counterparts to apprehend the culprits at the earliest.

Published: 22nd August 2023 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2023 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

gunshot, shooting,

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

HOUSTON: An Indian national living in Mexico was shot dead and another injured after they were robbed by unknown assailants in Mexico City, with Indian authorities demanding their Mexican counterparts to apprehend the culprits at the earliest.

The incident took place on Saturday and the assailants robbed USD 10,000 from the Indian nationals, who have not been identified.

They had exchanged the money from the vicinity of the Mexico City International Airport, El Universal newspaper reported.

One of them lost his life due to the gunshots he received, and another was treated at the scene, without injuries, the report added.

The Indian embassy in Mexico regrets the incident and said that they are in touch with the family and are extending all support.

"In an extremely regrettable & heart-wrenching incident, an Indian national living in Mexico has been tragically shot dead. Embassy & @IndianAssoMex are in touch with his family & extending all support. We're demanding Mexican authorities to apprehend the culprits at the soonest," the embassy posted on X on Sunday.

"In the extremely regrettable & tragic death of an Indian national shot by unknown assailants in Mexico City, the Embassy is in constant touch with the law enforcement agencies to apprehend the culprits at the soonest & give justice to the family of the victim," they said on Monday.

The Capital Prosecutor's Office has announced that it is working hand in hand with the Indian embassy, to try to clarify the homicide of the Indian citizen who was murdered on Viaducto.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mexico robbery Shooting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp