Home World

Tritium concentration discharged from Fukushima plant 'far below' operational limit: UN watchdog  

The limit is 40 times lower than the Japanese national safety standard for tritium levels in water, which is in line with the international standard of 60,000 becquerels per litre (Bq/L).

Published: 24th August 2023 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2023 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

A shoreline is pictured from Futaba-machi, Fukushima Prefecture, around 5 km away from the crippled Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant on August 24, 2023. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

The tritium concentration in the wastewater from the stricken Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant, which Japan began releasing into the Pacific Ocean Thursday, is well below the operational limit, the UN nuclear watchdog said.

"IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) experts this week took samples from the first batch of diluted water prepared for discharge," the atomic watchdog, which oversees the process, said in a statement.

"The IAEA's independent on-site analysis confirmed that the tritium concentration in the diluted water that is being discharged is far below the operational limit of 1,500 becquerels per litre," it added.

The limit is 40 times lower than the Japanese national safety standard for tritium levels in water, which is in line with the international standard of 60,000 becquerels per litre (Bq/L).

It is also around seven times lower than the limit set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for drinking water (10,000 Bq/litre).

Japan has repeatedly insisted the wastewater will be harmless, with its position backed by UN atomic watchdog.

The start of the discharge of around 540 Olympic swimming pools' worth of water over several decades is a big step in decommissioning the still highly dangerous site 12 years after one of the world's worst nuclear accidents.

Although such water release is standard practice in the nuclear industry, local fisherman in Japan as well as a furious China have blasted the move.

In an effort to diminish concerns, the IAEA has dispatched a team to the plant to ensure that "the process is carried out in a safe and transparent way".

Japan plans to release by 2050 some 1.34 million tonnes of wastewater now stored at the plant site.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fukushima plant nuclear plant wastewater

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp