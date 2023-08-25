Home World

Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian missile strike in Kaluga, drones destroyed off Crimea

Kaluga borders the Moscow region, which has recently been targeted almost daily by drone attacks according to Russian authorities.

Published: 25th August 2023 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2023 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Ukrainian air defense intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air in the third Russia aerial attack on the capital in the last 24 hours in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representation.

By AFP

MOSCOW: Air defences thwarted a Ukrainian missile attack in the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow and several drones were destroyed off Crimea, Russian authorities said Friday, with no reports of damage or casualties.

A missile sent by Kyiv "was detected and destroyed by air defence systems over the territory of Kaluga region," Moscow's defence ministry said in a statement.

Kaluga borders the Moscow region, which has recently been targeted almost daily by drone attacks according to Russian authorities.

Airspace above Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports was closed, the TASS news agency reported Friday, citing aviation services and without specifying why.

"Several UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were destroyed over the sea in the area of Cape Khersones" in Crimea, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol wrote on Telegram.

The cape is located in the southwest of the Crimea peninsula near Sevastopol, which is home to Russia's Black Sea fleet.

Emergency services reported no damage to civilian infrastructure, Razvozhayev said, adding: "All forces and services are in a state of combat readiness."

Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has been targeted by Kyiv throughout Moscow's Ukraine offensive but has come under more intense, increased attacks in recent weeks.

Kyiv has repeatedly said it plans to take Crimea back.

On Thursday, Ukraine said its forces had flown the country's flag in Russian-annexed Crimea during a "special operation" to mark its second wartime Independence Day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
missile attack Ukraine war Russia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp