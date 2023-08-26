Home World

With BRICS set to expand, Pakistan says it is yet to make formal request to join economic bloc

Pakistan may face a challenge due to the presence of India which enjoys veto power to reject its request.

Published: 26th August 2023 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2023 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Pixabay)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has tried to downplay the snub from the BRICS, saying it has not yet made a formal request to join it after the bloc ignored Islamabad when it announced its major expansion in years.

On August 24, The leaders of the BRICS nations decided to admit Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as the new members of the grouping, sealing a long-drawn process.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch issued the details of her weekly briefing on Friday night, a day after the bloc of developing countries added new countries. "We will examine the latest developments and make a determination about our future engagement with BRICS," Baloch said.

To a query, if Pakistan was ignored by the bloc, she said Pakistan followed BRICS' developments in its latest summit in South Africa and also noted its openness to inclusive multilateralism.

"Pakistan is an ardent supporter of multilateralism and as a member of several multilateral organisations it has always played an important role in global peace and development," she said.

The spokesperson termed Pakistan as an important developing country that has made "important contributions to promote peace, solidarity and cooperation among countries of the South."

"We shall continue our efforts at the international fora for fostering the spirit of international cooperation and revitalisation of inclusive multilateralism," she said.

BRICS initially composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa has undertaken major expansion taking its members to eleven, making it more representative of the Global South.

Reportedly several countries are queuing up to join the group but Pakistan may face a challenge due to the presence of India which enjoys veto power to reject its request.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRICS BRICS Summit BRICS Expansion Pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp